Igala Lagos party 2019 is an annual celebration of the good people of Igala in Lagos state.

The party is aimed at bringing together talents under one umbrella. As well as create a vibrant and harmonious community atmosphere for people of all ages to enjoy.

Also, the party hopes to create a cultural exhibition upholding local and national heritage in the area of talents.

The party is targeted at showcasing and celebrating our rich Igala culture and its uniqueness. Also, they shall be a presentation of awards, interactive forums, miss Igala Lagos 2019, etc.

The event, which kicks off 1pm prompt, is scheduled to take place on December 15, 2019 at Brain Field, by Oko Filling Station Bus Stop/Lasu Isheri Road, Igando, Lagos.

Come and experience the uniqueness of the Igala people.

For more inquiries/sponsorship call …08023696613, 08164519481