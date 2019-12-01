Benita Entertainment will be organizing a music, dance and award party to commemorate the good people of Igala in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 15th of December 2019.

The music party will witness variety of thrilling performances by musical bands, dishing out varieties of Nigerian evergreen tunes, as well as a mix of new music.

A number of upcoming comedians, musician will also be given the chance to showcase their talent and as well thrilled the crowd with rib cracking jokes.

Chief Felix Olame, coordinator Benita Entertainment, said that adequate support for the entertainment industry would facilitate diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Olame, many talented young artists were in need of take-off funds.

He appealed to governments, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to give support to such talents to enable them to be self-reliant and contribute to national development.

Chief Olame told newsmen that Benita Entertainment industries would have developed more but for paucity of funds.

He also appealed to Kogi state government, His Excellency, Yahaya Adoza Bello, and his deputy Chief Edward Onorji for their support, adding that it would go a long to way to make the event a success



“Entertainment is important, it brings people together, and it is a good way for a family to bond; it brings happiness.

“It is a fundamental and powerful medicine that aids health and well being; it diverts people’s attention from their demanding lives,” he said.