Nollywood actress, Benita Ugochukwu Onyiuke has admonished women who find themselves in abusive marriages not to think twice about quitting.

According to the role interpreter, every marriage has its challenges, but in most cases violent and abusive relationships end up claiming lives.

“If you find yourself in abusive marriage, run for your life.” Benita advised. “Violent relationships end life or may leave you disfigured. I think every marriage has its challenges. But being rooted in God and being with someone who understands and makes you happy is the real deal.”

The mother of three disclosed that she’s blessed with an understanding and supportive man as husband, which makes her marriage so blissful. Hear her: “I’m blessed to have a husband who supports me all the way. Acting is one thing I love to do and I thank God it hasn’t conflicted with my marriage. I have been acting since I was a kid – in nursery school dramas. I grew up having so much passion for acting. So, I have never had another choice aside knowing all my life that I was meant to be an actress.”