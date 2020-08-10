Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and Member of House of Representatives ,Bende Federal Constituency, Benjamin Kalu has been appointed spokesman of Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus.

Announcing the appointment at the expanded Abia State APC caucus meeting at Camp Neya, Igbere, yesterday, state APC chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, acknowledged the robust and determined efforts of the APC caucus led by former governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu in repositioning the party in the state.

Nwankpa stressed that the APC is strategising ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that the choice of Kalu as the spokesman of the caucus was borne out of his robust experience.

“At the caucus meeting of Abia State APC caucus, it was resolved that Benjamin Kalu be appointed as the spokesman of the APC caucus in Abia state.

“He has the political experience and intellectual capacity to discharge his duties and responsibilities professionally without bias. He is a round peg in a round hole. Indeed, he is fit for the job.”