By Ayo Alonge

A business solutions company, Bento Africa, believes the hard part is building a team that will embody a company’s culture and propel it to reach its goal.

Top managers of the company say the software solutions company was born out of this need to help African businesses achieve their dreams by providing them with the right human resources tools that can aid companies to cater for their employees. Bento believes motivated employees can lead to increased productivity and higher levels of output in any organisation.”

Some of the services that Bento empowers African businesses with include an easy-to-use payment integration product that can enable companies pay salaries, remit taxes and pensions to any taxing body or PFA, as well as health insurance.

Co-founder and CEO of Bento, Ebun Okubanjo, addressing journalists in Lagos, recently, said “Building a business is an extremely challenging journey anywhere, but even more so in our part of the world. This is why at Bento, we will always be in beta, not just looking for how to improve our core solutions, but also to continue creating new solutions that adapt to an ever-changing business environment and the new complexities that come with it.” Beyond empowering African businesses by equipping them with world-class payroll and HRM solutions, Bento is also redefining employee benefits. The Lagos-based startup calls it “Employee Benefits 2.0”, an initiative aimed at empowering African employees in a way that opens them up to a world of innovative products and services including credit solutions, insurance, savings, investments and more.

