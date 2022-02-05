From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In its continued fight against criminality in the state, the Benue State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects for kidnapping, armed banditry, cultism and armed robbery.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Wale Abass, said the arrests were made possible following strategic deployments which have also helped to prevent crime.

The statement which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police (SP), listed some of the arrests to include that of some suspected kidnappers.

‘On 02/02/2022 at about 2215 hrs while a team of police officers were on stop and search in front of Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, they heard someone scream in a vehicle and quickly rushed to find out.

‘The occupants of the vehicle took to their heels leaving Mr Raphael and a suspect, one Patrick Terkaa Ayatse of Logo One, who were seen struggling in the car,’ the statement read.

She said during interrogation, it was discovered that the said Mr Raphael had gone to withdraw money at an ATM machine when the group of kidnappers forcefully took him away in his own vehicle, robbed him of his phones and money and were driving him to an unknown destination where they threatened to keep him hostage until his family paid a ransom.

Anene further said the victim had taken his destiny in his hands when he noticed a police checkpoint and raised an alarm to call for help.

She explained that further investigation led to the arrest of one Sunny Dollar who was the driver of the vehicle while a locally made pistol was also recovered from them.

The police spokesperson also disclosed that on January 9 at about 1900 hrs, police detectives invaded a hideout of an armed robbery syndicate at Lafia Garage North Bank, Makurdi and arrested two suspects

Anene who gave the names of the suspects as Chisom Ejike Ibrahim Mohammed said an on the spot search of the house led to a recovery of two locally-made revolver pistols with forty 41 live ammunition and other household properties suspected to be stolen.

‘Further investigation led to the arrest of Iorkosu Emmanuel ‘m’ 25yrs and Shie Verlumun ‘m’ 28yrs who supply arms for the syndicate. Investigation is in progress,’ she said.

The statement added that following report of a stolen Lexus 330 vehicle valued at two million naira and a cash sum of N140,000 at gunpoint at GRA Gboko in August last year, Men of Operation Zenda who had been on the trail of the suspects succeeded on 05/01/2022 when three suspects identified as Sunday Shiekuma Swande, Mani Yaasa, and Kar David were arrested in connection with the case.

‘The Lexus 330 Vehicle and two other Toyota Corolla vehicles reasonably suspected to be stolen were also recovered from them. Suspects confessed to the crime,’ the statement read.

Anene further stated that on 01/01/2022 at about 1100hrs, men of Operation Zenda intercepted and arrested one Anyogo Mnguor who was suspected of heinous crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery within the Sankera axis of the state.

She listed items recovered from them to include one G3 rifle with 42 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action rifle, one locally-made pistol, four AK47 magazines adding that one Alhaji Igbadoo and Tsaaga Akulahan have also been arrested in connection with the case.

The state police boss vowed that the command will not relent in its effort to combat crime but would continue to partner with the good people of the state in the fight against crime.