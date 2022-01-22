From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least two persons have been reportedly killed after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the Igama community in Ojugo the ward of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Benue State.

Sources from the affected community also disclosed that the gunmen who invaded the community last Tuesday afternoon also burnt many houses.

The invaders were said to have stormed the community in broad daylight and shot sporadically in all directions while locals scampered for safety.

Contacted by telephone, the chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Mrs Amina Audu, confirmed the report saying it was the third time in the last two weeks that the attackers were invading her council.

She told newsmen that the attack which she noted was perpetrated by Herdsmen, was without any form of provocation at all.

“Fulani herdsmen came and attacked the community and burnt houses and a woman was found dead after several days.

Mrs Audu who noted that the incident was reported to the police said some security personnel were detailed to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order adding that men of the Livestock Guards were also sent to the area but the herders quickly ran away before the security men arrived.

“They have attacked the community for three consecutive times since January 13, 2022. They will just come into the community and attack them. They normally come in the afternoon. It is because the security people have been stationed on the ground that we did not record much casualties.

Audu disclosed however that those who were killed were immediately buried because their bodies were already decaying by the time they were found.

The council boss appealed to the federal government to as a matter of urgency, rise up to the occasion and stop the marauding herders from taking innocent lives.

When contacted, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive any information on the incident.