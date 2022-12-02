From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has extended an olive branch to aggrieved party members to join him to ensure peace and victory of the party come 2023 election Alia who spoke after his recent victory at the courts, called on all the aggrieved aspirants who took him to court to sheath their swords, let down their arms and join him to win the 2023 election so that together they can change the story of Benue state. Alia who was reacting to his dual victory in court last Thursday, said the party would be more united and formidable to fulfil their dreams of winning the elections next year.

Recall that the Federal High Courts at Abuja and Makurdi, Thursday, 1st December 2022, affirmed the candidature of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as the All Progressives Congress APC standard bearer for Benue in the 2023 general elections.

While Justice A. R. Mohammed struck out the case filed against INEC, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the All Progressives Congress, (APC), by Mr. Mike Aondoakaa SAN, challenging and seeking to nullify the Benue APC gubernatorial primaries that produced Alia as the flag bearer of the party for 2023 general polls, Justice Kolowale Omotosho at the High Court in Makurdi also struck out Labour Party’s petition against same defendants.

Responding to the court victory, Alia said his confidence in the judiciary to do justice to all the court cases against his candidature, is rock solid.

He expressed happiness with the judgement saying “Our confidence in the judiciary still remain unshaken.”