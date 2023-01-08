From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has unveiled his manifesto.

Presenting the manifesto christened, “Strategic Development Plan for Greater Benue,” to journalists in his Makurdi residence on Sunday, Alia said he has taken deliberate steps to structure the manifesto around seven priority pillars on which he will develop the state come 2023.

“I have a good cause to step out of the podium to do what I’m doing because my state, our state, Benue state, is in a bad shape, in a very deplorable state.

“We all, as stakeholders, have duty, a responsibility, to ensure that the state does not only exist but the state lives to its fullness. For now, we are no near to that and that is why we had to do everything it takes to bring better prospects and to renew the good of our great state. Benue is too rich to be poor and to do anything less is not appreciating what God has made of us.”

He explained that the document is structured around seven priority pillars with the acronym “SACHIIP” which stands for “Security of lives and property, Agriculture and rural development, Commerce and Industry, Human capital and social development, Infrastructure and environment, Information and Communication Technology, (ICT) and Political and economic governance.”

He said his presentation is based on sectors that is of great significant for the growth of the state especially security, agriculture, health, education, revenue generation, debt management, civil service, youth and women empowerment.

Alia said when voted into power, he will establish permanent integrated force operation bases for security men at all the flashpoints where there have been traces of armed attacks and displacement of people.

He also pledged rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs to their ancestral homes and establish emergency toll free call centres and short codes to ease reaction from security outfits in the state.

And contrary to insinuations that an APC governorship will repeal the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, Alia said his administration will

strengthen the implementation of Anti Open grazing law for enhanced security, economic growth and the development of Benue state.

The APC guber candidate also promised to strengthen the operational capacity of existing security organizations in the state, reconcile all lingering land crisis between communities and individuals to pave way for peaceful coexistence and development in the state.

He also intends to among others, offer the “most comprehensive and reliable amnesty programmes across Benue state by facilitating employment, training, grant of scholarship and entrepreneurship among militia converts in the state.

Alia said he would encourage mechanized agricultural practices in the state through resuscitation of state agricultural agencies like Agricultural Development Company, (ADC), Benue Agricultural and Rural Development Authority BENARDA and Benue Tractor Hiring Agency among others.

“On the health industry, we will upgrade and equip all primary health centers via the Primary Health Care Board in the council wards, establish a functional diagnostic laboratory in each senatorial district of the state, facilitate the installation of functional ventilators in all health institutions especially the general hospitals mong others,” he said.

He also promised to promote of youth participation in governance at all levels, empowerment opportunities for youth and women, adequate women representation in appointments at all levels, to combat the menace of gender based violence in the state, encourage girl child education, evolve financial empowerment schemes for widows and their dependants as well as People With disabilities, (PWDs).

He urged the Benue people to give him their vote come 2023 to enable him rescue the state from near collapse and rebuild it to reach its fullness.