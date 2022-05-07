From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. David Olofu, has said it’s still very possible for an Idoma to emerge as the Governor of Benue State come 2023.

Olofu who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital on Friday posited that the nomination of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu as the Idoma consensus candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed the fact that the people were on the right track.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Finance Commissioner also dispelled as mere rumour, claims by a group known as Olohi Ka’Idoma that he was working towards becoming the deputy Governor of the state in 2023 which was against the governorship aspiration of the Idoma Nation.

Olofu who averred that there has never been a time the Idoma people were as united and sincere in their agitation like this, described the rumour as unfounded and mischievous.

“Since 1999, this is the only time Idoma people would unanimously present one single candidate for PDP primaries. This is a good hope for us as a people and I pray it eventually ends in praise.”

He however urged the Idoma people, particularly various interest groups, such as Olohi Ka’Idoma, to listen and act on the advice of Governor Samuel Ortom, to constantly lobby the Tiv stakeholders, for possible understanding before the primaries.

He described the allegation by ‘Olohi Ka’Idoma’, that he was secretly working to jeopardize the chances of Idoma governorship, so he could emerge as deputy governor as unfounded, saying, “those behind the report were hallucinating”, adding that he had not indulged in anything fishy to suggest such move.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Those who are conversant with political party activities and electioneering process in Nigeria would agree with me that, no one talks about deputy governorship of a state, except the governorship candidate emerges in the party, after primaries.

“How can one be talking about deputy governorship when we are yet to know who would fly the flag of the party? As a matter of fact, deputy governorship position is not like other positions that are contestable. It’s usually zoned to a particular area and the stakeholders from the area would meet and present an acceptable candidate that can also help the party win general elections.

“To say one is contesting for deputy governorship position even when primaries are not yet done, is not only misleading, it is also unfounded and mischievous. It is the figment of the imagination of those who are peddling it.

“But I tell you, none of their antics would stop me or the party from standing by the truth or supporting a course that is people oriented and widely acceptable. No one would coarse me into supporting an unjust or unfair aspiration of any individual. I shall continue to work together with the like minds and leaders of the party, to ensure equity, fairness, justice and equitable distribution of positions and dividends of democracy”, he added.

The Finance Commissioner emphasized that he, like other illustrious sons and daughters of Idoma nation, had continued to contribute towards the actualisation of Idoma governorship agenda.

He therefore advised anyone in doubt to crosscheck with the Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) under the leadership of AVM Monday Morgan (Rtd.).