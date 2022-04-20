From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Dr. Paul Angya has rejected in strong terms the PDP governorship selection arrangement which threw up Speaker Titus Uba as the consensus aspirant for the 14 Tiv local government areas in the State.

The rejection was contained in a statement signed by Angya’s Media Coordinator, Clement Tsar and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital on Wednesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“After a careful review of the process that produced the “consensus” candidate in Benue State as assured in his earlier statement, the frontline governorship contender on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Paul Angya has rejected in strong terms the Benue State PDP governorship selection arrangement.”

Angya in the statement insisted that the process which produced Uba as the consensus candidate in Benue State is dishonest, not transparent, lacks merit, not in tandem with the relevant sections of the electoral act as amended and does not reflect the popular will of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The former Director General of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) therefore called on the leadership of the PDP to adopt a transparent, honest and democratically acceptable process of nominating candidates for the 2023 general elections using the guidelines as provided in the Electoral Act.

The statement added that: “Apart from the purchase and submission of his nomination form, Dr Angya said he has worked hard to earn the confidence of the PDP delegates in the state who are patiently waiting to queue behind him during the party primaries,

therefore, he cannot afford to disappoint them by associating himself with the result of the illegal arrangement.

“Dr Angya has assured the delegates and his teeming supporters across Benue State that his covenant with them remains unchanged, urging them to be steadfast and focused in readiness for victory at the PDP primaries coming up in May,” the statement concluded.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .