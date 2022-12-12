From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State has thrown its weight behind the party’s governorship candidate, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, to enable him to emerge winner in the election.

The party members led by Major Uma Yange, Rtd, who stated this during a visit to the APC guber flag bearer in Makurdi, on Monday, also threatened to suspend him for anti-party activities as they claimed that he is on his own.

Recall that some members of the APC and aspirants had alleged that the APC primaries and its outcome were riddled with irregularities, a situation which forced the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mike Aondoakaa, SAN, to seek redress in the court of law.

Aondoakaa lost at the High Court and has since gone to the Court of Appeal on appeal.

The APC member from Ushongo, from where Aondakaa also hails, stated that their local government is for APC and that Alia will get 100 support from the area.

Speaking through Mr Godwin Alumuku, the Ushongo APC members said their visit was “in solidarity with their Governor in waiting and to let him know that we are not just behind him but working assiduously to ensure he emerges as the incoming Governor of Benue state.

“We are also here to disabuse to minds of some of our brethren who decided to take him to court in the belief that we are with them and they are with us.

“We want them to know that we are not with them and they are not with us either. Anybody who is pursuing his matter in court is on his own, he said.

Alumunku lamented that all their efforts and attempts to make their brother, Aondakaa, withdraw the court cases have met strong brick walls.

“Everybody knows that Alia will surely win the governorship election in the state, there is no doubt about it. As far as I know, Alia will win his election with a landslide victory. This is a fact that everybody knows,” Alumuku said.

He warned that if Mr Aondakaa continues to pursue his case in court, “eventually, we may request that he should be expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

Reacting, the APC governorship candidate, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia applauded them for the visit and for showing solidarity with him, stating that it was a great initiative and a good demonstration that Ushongo local government remains one and is purpose-driven for APC’s victory in 2023.

While noting that the former Governor, the late Aper Aku came from Ushongo, Alia said their gesture showed that Aku came from the right place.

Alia promised that they would continue to use dialogue in order to win the disenchanted members back to the party’s fold.

“Remember that we are brothers and all of us are fighting a common cause which is the victory of the party in 2023.

“Also, to enable APC to bring development by providing democracy dividends to the people. We are working towards the same goal and aim.

“Mr Michael Aondoakaa does not mean bad for APC or for me as a person. As an APC member and a progressive mind, he means well for the state. We will continue to talk and I am positive that he is still with us,” Alia.

He promised that the party would continue to extend its olive branch, the hand of brotherliness and fellowship to the aggrieved members of the party until they sheath their sword.