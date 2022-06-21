From Rose Ejebi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress in Benue state has stated that Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia remains the winner of its governorship primaries and the authentic candidate and standard-bearer of the party in the state.

In a statement signed by its

State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Morgan-Ihyomun, the party urged all her teaming supporters across the state not to be moved by what it described as the desperate kicks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state which has occupied itself with the winner of the APC governorship primaries, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

“People of the state can recall that ever since joining the APC and going ahead to win the party’s governorship primaries, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has remained the nightmare and boogeyman of the PDP with the state chapter praying that they rather not have him on the ballot in 2023 which is the only way they can signal any hope of maintaining their grip on the state’s treasury.

“The PDP and her uncouth members have resorted to fake news and fabricated stories to misinform the public and instill doubts on the status of our candidate. We like to state that for the avoidance of doubt, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia remains the winner of the APC governorship primaries in Benue state and the authentic candidate and standard-bearer of our party in the state.

“This is the reality the PDP fears but must ultimately face in the end as the day of the ballot draws closer. We urge the PDP to rather concentrate on their huge and impossible task of marketing the liability it has imposed on itself as governorship candidate which has been rejected by people of Benue state even before the ballot.

“We commend our teeming members and supporters across the state for being resolute, unshakable and steadfast in their support for us and Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as a prelude to reclaiming the lost glory of our dear state and assure them that both our party the APC and it’s governorship candidate stand on very solid grounds in the pursuit of these objectives.”

The APC therefore, enjoined Benue people, especially members of the party to disregard concocted stories from the PDP and consider their propaganda as the last kicks of a dying horse.

