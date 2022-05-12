From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Alia Support Group Worldwide has assured that if given opportunity to govern Benue State.come 2023, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia will not disappoint the people of the state but will usher in a regime of unprecedented development that will be a clear departure from the usual antics of seasoned politicians who hardly fulfil their campaign promises.

The group, in a statement signed by its President, Steve Dzakpe, thus urged the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, Sen. George Akume to support the governorship aspiration of Rev. Fr. Alia.

The group expressed the belief that if Fr. Alia gets the party’s ticket, people of the state across party line will vote for him to he would eventually win the election, adding that when he is elected, he would deliver on his campaign promises.

“Following the political developments in our dear State, it has become very important to commend our Leader, Sen. George Akume for his steadfastness all this while, and willingness to continue to steer the ship of Benue politics.

“It has become pertinent to appreciate our Leader because of his sacrifices over the years that have resulted in the little achievements recorded in the State since the return of democracy in 1999.

“Following his resolve to give the Benue people what they want, we urge him to support the governorship aspiration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“We strongly believe that if Fr. Alia gets the party’s ticket the people will overwhelmingly vote for him across party lines during the polls.

“We have many reasons to believe that our Leader as a man of the people who also has the fear of God in him, will do everything possible to end the sufferings of the Benue people. Supporting Rev. Fr. Alia is one sure way of achieving this.

“We believe that Rev. Fr. Alia on his part will not disappoint the people when given the ticket and eventually elected. As a real man of God, he will deliver on his campaign promises.

“Benue needs Fr. Alia to foster unity and usher in a regime of unprecedented development that will be a clear departure from the usual antics of seasoned politicians who hardly fulfil their campaign promises.He is a not like regular politicians.

“We need Fr Alia to salvage the situation. He stands for the truth, and will take us to the promised land,” the statement concluded.