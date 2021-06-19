From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senator Barnabas Gemade has formally informed the people of Jechira about his intention to contest the Benue gubernatorial election come 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring his intention before the Jerchira traditional council at the Tor Jerchira’s palace in Vandeikya, Vandeikya Local Government area of Benue State at the weekend, Gemade asked for their prayers and support to enable him win.

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and senatorial candidate on the platform of the SDP in 2019 explained that he decided to visit the traditional council to officially inform them about his interest, and why he is in the race at this time.

Describing the Jerchira people as great and powerful in Tiv land and Benue at large, Gemade said there was need for an elderly person with great wealth of experience to be at the helm of affairs to confront the times and challenges currently plaguing the state.

“If given the mandate to govern, my concern will be to revamp and return the lost glory, culture and values of Tiv and the entire Benue people.

“Running after past governments won’t at all be my priority because I don’t see that as development, but I would rather ensure to revamp the state which is my watch word and my agenda,” he stated.

Reacting to Gemade’s submission, Ter Ikyôr who was represented by Mue Ter Gaav, Chief Terdoo Akpoughul and Ter Kunav, Chief David Achiaku both received and presented him to the Jerchira rulers.

On his part, the Tor Jerchira, Chief Clement Uganden welcomed and extolled Senator Gemade, highlights his credibility, experience, gentility and many achievements he pulled to Tiv nation which he mentioned the radio station in Konshisha as one, not excluding the job placements he facilitated for Benue people overtime.

He charged him to seek diligently the office, and also liase with others in the race with him to jointly ensure the position doesn’t pass a Jerchira’s son.

He equally interfaced with the APC stalwarts in the area including Gen. India Garba, DK Awuhe, Pharmacist Atondo Inga, Shimawua Azaigba, Barr Atagher, Jack and Jill, Dorathy Mato and many others.

On his part, Gen. Garba urged the electorate to carefully screen all aspirants in terms of experience, credentials, credibility and pitch tent with the one who will deliver, adding that he sees all the mentioned credentials in Gemade.

Two party Chairmen from the area, Aseer Ihyongu and Justin Zungwe received the Senator and assured him of their support based on his credibility and seeing to begin his tour in his immediate constituency.

Those who accompanied the Senator were Chief Theophilus Adzaagee, Ngukpen Diogo, and Chief Atsue Ishuh from Konshisha, Dr Benjamin Ashaver, Solomon Kachinah from Ukum, Andrew Odomu from Otukpo, Hon. Achegbulu from Ado, A A Iortyom from Buruku, Richard Asema from Guma, Mike Konduun from Logo, Victor Ugbene from Gboko, David Umah, Emma Atser, and Terna Atim from Vandeikya.