From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Terlumun Ikya has promised to establish agro-centers across the state to boost the agriculture sector if elected governor in 2023.

Ikya made this known in Makurdi while interacting with APC elders, stakeholders and executives from the Masev Ihyarev, Nongov Development Association (MINDA) geo-political axis.

The guber hopeful noted that the agro-centers would be well equipped to train farmers on improved varieties of crops, new techniques in animal husbandry, usage of inputs and fertilizers as well as introduce demonstration farms in schools.

He explained further that boosting agriculture would add value to farm produce, create massive employment for youths, tackle insecurity and boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State.

Ikya assured the people that basic infrastructure would also be provided in the health, education, sports and other key sectors to reposition the state from her present socio-economic challenges.

While stressing that he has got the experience and necessary exposure to govern Benue State, Ikya therefore called on all party men and women from Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East and Gwer West to support him to clinch the APC nomination to emerge as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Earlier, Director General of Terlumun Ikya Campaign Organisation, Sir Godwin Jila who decried the worsening socio-economic problems of the State, said the time has come for a visionary, purposeful and obedient young man like Ikya to steer the ship of the state.

Other Speakers including, Timothy Kwaghir for Gwer West, Mathias Antor for Makurdi, Mike Iordye for Guma and Akaahan Dzoho for Gwer East as well as leader of the party from MINDA, Elder Akange Audu all lauded the leadership qualities of Terlumun Ikya to successfully steer the affairs of the state if elected Governor next year.

Vice Chairman, Mr Steven Tsav who spoke on behalf of APC State EXCO assured of a level playing field for all aspirants and encouraged Mr Ikya to intensify consultation across the State to actualise his dream.