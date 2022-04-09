From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As the pendulum swings towards the 2023 general elections, Bishop of Makurdi Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, has stressed the need for the younger generation to take over leadership to handle present realities of the day.

Bishop Anagbe stated this when he played host to Mark Hanmation, a frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, who visited him to seek his spiritual blessings on Saturday ahead of the party primaries which is to hold next month.

Bishop Anagbe who noted that leadership comes from God, maintained that the gubernatorial hopeful had taken the right step by seeking God first even as he blessed and prayed for him.

The Catholic Bishop expressed happiness that he came with his wife, Fayum to seek God’s blessing, as according to him, women play a very significant role in governance.

Earlier in a remark, the governorship aspirant said he came to inform the Bishop of his intention to run for the number one seat of Benue State, maintaining that as a member of the Catholic Church, he recognises the role the church plays in grooming quality leaders for the development of the society.

In a related development, Hanmation also interacted with all APC Chairmen and Secretaries across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State in Makurdi where he sought their support to enable him clinch the party’s nomination during the forth coming primaries of the party.

While positing that he is eminently qualified and has the capacity commitment and energy to govern the state and successfully address the complex socio-economic challenges of Benue State, he urged the party leadership at the grassroots to support him.

The APC guber contender who maintained that ever since joining partisan politics, he has been in the APC and has contributed immensely in building and nurturing, argued that the time has now come for the party to give him the opportunity to do more.

Hon Mark Hanmation disclosed that if elected, he would focus on Agriculture, Education and Economy, pointing out that security of lives and property is sacrosanct as It is a key responsibility of Governance.

He added that he decided to interact with the party chairmen and secretaries hence they are strategic in the actualization of his governorship ambition, especially in garnering support at the grassroots.

In their separate remarks, party chairmen, Jonathan Akange and Mike Onah as well as secretaries, Godwin Nguwatse and Isaiah Abah who all spoke on behalf of their colleagues, all described Hanmation as a hardworking young man who has worked assiduously for the good of the APC, particularly when he was organizing secretary of the party.

They added that if given the opportunity, Hanmation would deliver on people oriented projects and programmes to transform Benue State.