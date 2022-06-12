From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, Herman Hembe, has raised alarm over the continuous fielding of his name by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of its aspirants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Hembe, who threatened to institute a legal action against the APC, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, disclosed that at the time the APC primaries took place, he was no longer an aspirant of the party as he had already tendered his resignation letter from the party to his Mbake Ward Chairman in Konshisha Local Government area.

“As at the time the perfidy being referred to as APC party primaries took place, I was neither an aspirant nor member of the party,” Hembe said.

He said it was after the withdrawal of both his candidacy and membership of APC that he joined the Labour Party to continue the search for a platform to offer himself as a viable alternative to the Benue people.

“This quest was rewarded with resounding victory when I emerged victorious as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party at a free and fair primary conducted by the party in Makurdi on 9th June 2022.

“I consider it malicious and intentional mischief that the APC keeps listing my name as a participant in their perfidious exercises,” he said.

The two-term legislator representing Jechira Federal Constituency noted that “other than intentional mischief,” there was no basis for the handlers of APC in Benue State to continue fielding his name as a participant in their party activities.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .