The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, Herman Hembe, has raised alarm over the continuous fielding of his name by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of its aspirants.

Hembe who threatened to institute legal action against the APC, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, disclosed that at the time the APC primaries took place, he was no longer an aspirant of the party as he had already tendered his resignation letter from the party to his Mbake Ward Chairman in Konshisha Local Government Area.

“As at the time the perfidy being referred to as APC party primaries took place, I was neither an aspirant nor member of the Party.”

He said it was after the withdrawal of both his candidacy and membership of APC that he joined the Labour Party to continue the search for a platform to offer himself as a viable alternative to the Benue people.

“This quest was rewarded with resounding victory when I emerged victorious as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party at a free and fair primary conducted by the Party in Makurdi on 9th June 2022. I consider it malicious and intentional mischief that the APC keeps listing my name as a participant in their perfidious exercises.

The two-term legislator representing Jechira Federal Constituency noted that “other than intentional mischief, therefore, there is no basis for the handlers of APC in Benue State to continue fielding my name as a participant in their party activities.

“In the most ridiculous fashion imaginable, they allocated votes to me as it suited them

in the shambolic exercise of 29th May, as well as the second episode termed “rerun” of 9th June 2022.

“This press statement is intended to bring the APC’s mischief to the attention of the public and to dissociate myself from the party and its purported activities.

“In addition to this press statement, I have instructed my solicitors to initiate legal action against the APC for their persistent and malicious falsehood against me,” he said.

Hembe added that while the APC continues to wriggle in the mortal spasms of self-inflicted wounds, the Labour Party has commenced the process of mobilizing Benue people to chart a new course for their collective destiny.

“I am proud and honoured to be the arrowhead of this new beginning. And my message to Benue people is simple: faint not, help is on the way,” Hembe stated.

