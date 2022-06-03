From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Benue South Youth Coalition, (BSYC) has appealed that a youth be allowed to occupy the Deputy Governorship position in Benue State in next year’s general elections.

The youths comprising the Ochetoha K’ Idoma and the Igede Youths Council particularly supported the candidature of Peter Adejoh for the plum job stressing that the development would assist in compensating the youths that contributes to the largest number of the voting population.

Speaking at press conference in Makurdi, the state capital on Friday, Chairman of the Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing, Comrade Obande Gideon, and Secretary of the Igede youth Council, Comrade Anderson Iji Egbodo, commended the youths in the Benue South Senatorial District for their outstanding conduct in the state throughout the period of the primary elections conducted by the various political parties.

They affirmed the readiness and commitment of the youths to the involvement of the youth in the constituency in vying for political offices and clinching some of the offices.

“The role of the ruling generation in the emergence of the flag bearers for the office of Governor across political lines cannot be over emphasized, especially the two major parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In view of the fact that young people between the ages of 18 and 45 dominate the country’s voting population, there is no contention as to the reality that the nation’s youth population is critical to the emergence of who mans the number one office of our dear state Benue and the country Nigeria in 2023.

“It is therefore sacrosanct to give the young population a place on the joint ticket of the Governor and Deputy as it will go a long way to influence the choice of young people.

“There is no gain in saying that a lot of young people in Benue South have shown capacity to lead at any level. Dr. Peter Adejoh, Hon. Sam Odeh and others too numerous to mention have at different times in their various fields demonstrated competence and readiness to transform the state if given the opportunity to serve.

“Someone like Dr. Peter Adejoh, a seasoned technocrats, has a large follower of young people across party lines through his empowerment schemes and the job opportunities he has created for the youth across the country.

“In view of the aforementioned, we call on all political parties in the state to ensure the inclusion of the young generation of the 30’s, 40’s and early 50’s on the joint ticket of “Governor and Deputy Governor” in their political parties as this will surely have a way of closing the leadership Gulf between the ruling political class and the succession question” the group appealed.

