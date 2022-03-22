From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

In continuation of his State-wide consultation, a Governorship contender on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC, Terlumun Ikya has promised to transform the Sankera axis of Benue State to a rich agricultural hub in the country if elected governor next year.

The Sankera geopolitical axis comprises of three local government areas of Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala.

Speaking while addressing elders, stakeholders and supporters of the APC in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, the gubernatorial hopeful applauded the vast agricultural potentials of the land, assuring that he will establish processing industries to add value to farm produce, particularly yam which can be exported.

Ikya further assured that rural markets would be given a facelift while the general hospital Zaki Biam will also be upgraded to a teaching hospital to meet the health challenges of the people adding that the College of Education, Katsina Ala would also be converted to a degree awarding institution.

Ikya who noted that Sankera is his maternal home, also promised to restore security and uplift the socio-economic life of the people through provision of basic infrastructure in all sectors and sought the support of the people of the area to achieve his aspiration.

Earlier, while presenting the governorship hopeful to the people, Director- General of his campaign organization, Sir Godwin Jila assured that they will not regret supporting him, saying Ikya has the zeal, political will and vast experience to address the many challenges bedeviling the area.

APC elders and stakeholders including Emmanuel Udende, Solomon Wombo, Paul Biam, Jonathan Lahave, Livinus Yawe and Ajon Bako all extolled the leadership qualities of Ikya to govern well if and when given the opportunity.

