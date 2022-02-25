From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Terver Akase has promised to be Governor for all irrespective of tribe, religious inclination or political affiliation.

Akase made the promise on Friday during the unveiling of his Manifesto/Website and Commissioning of Campaign Organization Headquarters in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“If given the mandate to lead the State in 2023, I will be your Governor, no matter where you come from; no matter which language you speak, which religion you belong to, or which political party you support.

“God did not make a mistake when He brought us together as Tiv, Idoma, Igede, Etulo, Jukun and several other ethnic groups to make up a state called Benue. This state has given us so much. It is therefore incumbent on us to give our best to the state,” he said.

The immediate past Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom who is aspiring to succeed his principal in office come 2023 stressed the need for all Benue people to begin to collectively face the challenges confronting the state with a view to working together towards surmounting them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For us to achieve that, we must begin to see what affects us as our collective problem. We must begin to see every challenge facing us as a Benue problem and not a Zone A, B or C problem.”

Armed with a the manifesto christened: BENUE’ S-WEALTH Template, the guber hopeful stated that his vision and mission for Benue State as encapsulated in the BENUE’ S-WEALTH Template represents these core pillars of governance: S- Security; W- Wealth and Job Creation; E- Education; A- Agriculture and Economy; L- Land Reforms and Infrastructure; T- Technology, and H- Health.

“These are the cardinal pillars that will guide our administration to drive the implementation of this vision for the common good of Benue people, if I am entrusted with the mandate to govern come 2023.

“I address you today with the confidence that with God on our side and with your support, I will succeed,” Akase said.