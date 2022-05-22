From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, ESV. Godwin Ityoachimin said his decision to become the Governor of the state was borne out of a genuine conscience to contribute his quota to the development of the state.

Ityoachimin stated this at the weekend during the presentation of his policy document tagged ‘The Fresh Voice Roadmap for a Greater Benue 2023’ held at the Smile View Auditorium in Makurdi, the state capital.

The guber hopeful noted that as an Estate Surveyor with a career spanning over three decades in federal civil service where he voluntarily retired as Director, Lands, without a blemish on his records, he stands a better chance to govern the state.

“I am eminently qualified by all standards of eligibility required by law and have fulfilled all party conditions for the contest. I parade an advantage value as an aspirant with the most public service records on merit and excellence.

“This background of a highly specialized career servant in both technical and administrative capacities connotes a greater volume of experience, capacity and exposure which are relevant tools in managing the complex institution of governance and inherent diversities in an entity.”

He promised that if given the opportunity to become Governor, his priority areas of focus and major reforms would include; governance and civil service reforms, agriculture and rural development, health and human services, education, science and technology development.

He listed other areas of his focus to include; economic planning and development,revenue generation and management, security of lives and property, basic infrastructural amenities, youth and women employment, industry and commerce, value re-orientation, water resources and environment.

“On the whole, we shall create standards for ethical conduct through a service discipline. We shall put mechanisms in place to ensure compliance to state functions in accordance with the service code,” he said.