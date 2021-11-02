From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for governor, Mr Terver Akase, has said he has the experience and competence to positively transform the state if voted into office.

Akase said, having worked closely with governor Ortom for six years, before retiring to run for the top job in the state, he has an edge well and over other aspirants in terms of both competence and experience.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the contender for governor said he would sustain the legacies of the Ortom administration in terms of security, human capital development, infrastructure and industrial development if elected governor.

‘I have been around for the past six years and I have understudied Governor Samuel Ortom. I have seen first-hand how the business of governance is conducted. I have been with him to security council meetings, I have seen challenges of Benue State and the efforts being made to tackle those challenges and what can be done more, and that is why I come into the race,’ he said.

‘Governor Ortom has done a lot and so, if given an opportunity, I will build on those successes that he has recorded and do more because the business of governance is continuity. So, having observed from close range, as to how it is done, I have the requisite experience working with him. And there will be really nothing new or strange to me getting to Government House as governor because I have been there and I have seen how a governor does the business of governance. And I have traversed the land of Benue with Governor Ortom, to all the nooks and crannies of the state. I have studied what his administration did and I have the education to be able to understand what is good for my people and what is not for them.

‘Having said that, what motivated me to run for the governorship position is pure service; I want to serve the good people of Benue State; I am making myself available to be trusted with the mandate to govern Benue people, so I can contribute my quota to the development of our state,’ he stated.

On whether his closeness to Governor Ortom and the seat of power gives him an advantage over other contenders, the Mass Communication graduate of Benue State University said: It’s not every day that an aspirant has the background that I have. So for me, it is a privilege, it’s an opportunity. If you want to call it an advantage, I will not say no, because being around the governor, seeing how he does the business of governance, tackling the challenges, the language of governance, the language of administration, I understand it. So, if you want to call it an advantage, I will say yes.

‘Now, that places me in a very strategic position to hit the ground running from day one. Because I wouldn’t need any orientation. I have had the orientation; so what will be paramount to me is to build on the successes of Governor Ortom and take governance forward from where he will stop in 2023.

‘So, yes, it’s a privilege that I have had to acquire such an experience. So, I will not waste time to deliver and with great Benue sons and daughters like Senator Gabriel Suswam, former Senate President David Mark, Governor Ortom, and many others behind me; I believe that we will not fail Benue people, but succeed.

‘Under my administration, both the young and the elderly will have a say. It’s going to be a mixture of the young and the old to enable me to tap from the experience of the old and the vibrancy of the young to drive the policies of my administration,’ Akase said.

He explained that Governor Ortom is not his political godfather but a mentor who has thought him a lot regarding governance.

‘I have learnt humility from him; I have learnt to fear God the more from him. Before he appointed me, I wasn’t in governance but a correspondent with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), covering Rivers State and working in Government House. But six years with him, I have studied carefully how governance is run. So, he is my mentor and I will never deny him.

The former media aide to the governor promised to build on the success recorded by the Ortom administration and to improve in other areas that need to be improved on.

Under an Akase administration, he said, security will be given priority attention, adding that he will build on Governor’s Ortom’s security policies: ‘The laws that were enacted under him would be upheld by my administration.

‘The law on Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching would be upheld and never be repealed.

‘I will uphold other laws like Kidnapping, Cultism and other offences.’

Speaking further on his blueprint for the state, Akase said his administration would uphold the law on pension, Benue Health Insurance scheme and other state laws initiated by the Ortom administration.

‘We will ensure that the legacy is sustained and improved on it. We will do more for the people of Benue State in terms of agriculture; we will empower the youths using the value chain from cultivation, processing, packaging and so on, to ensure that the youths take advantage of it and become self-employed.

‘We will drive the education sector and give schools facelift in terms of facilities and conducive learning environment. The health sector would be upgraded, especially the general hospitals and other health facilities.; build more primary health care centres at the community level to improve health delivery.

‘Open feeder roads to link urban centres to enable farmers to take their produce to the market to prevent post-harvest losses; revive market boards to regulate prices and establish integrated farms in the three senatorial zones to train farmers on modern farming, and encourage the people to go into animal husbandry and entrepreneurship.’

On why he has tagged his campaign “Benue people project 2023”, Akase explained that his support is coming entirely from the people, who are funding every level of the campaign, from posters to billboards to t-shirts.

