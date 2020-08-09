Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has enjoined the people of the state to support a candidate from Benue Zone C to become governor of the state in 2023.

Moro who made the plea on Saturday during the Benue State Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect state Executives of the party also strongly appealed to political leaders in the state to summon courage and support someone from Benue South to become governor so as to build an all-inclusive Benue State.

The former Minister of Interior who noted that since Benue State was created in 1976, nobody from Benue South axis had been elected as governor, stressed the need to break that jinx in 2023.

He called on the five royal families from Zones A and B to support somebody from Benue South for governor in 2023.

“Today, I stand on behalf of the good people of Benue South Senatorial District to say that as we set the stage and march towards 2023, the good people of Benue South asked me, if I come here, to say that they crave the indulgence of the Benue people to support somebody from the Benue South Senatorial District to become Benue Governor in 2023.

“In 2007 when some of us contested for governorship seat, we were under the impression that Benue had three zones and that since zones A and B had produced governors of the state, it was the time for Zone C to produce one.

“This was unmindful of other permutations that were in the watch. Today, 2023 stares us in the face. I am saying because it will be very difficult for us to meet again in good time before other permutations to decide on where to go.

“And so, Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it’s my pleasure to say here that by all calculations that our amiable Governor is the fifth Governor of Benue State of the Tiv speaking area of the Royal families.

“I, therefore, plead with our brothers from Zones A and B to support someone from Benue South to become governor, even if it’s for just one term.

“Today, we are on the threshold of history and I urge our political leaders to pick up courage to support one of us to become governor, to build inclusiveness in the Benue State and the Benue of our dreams,” Moro appealed.