The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue state, Mr Titus Uba, has unveiled his blueprint christened “Soil as our Oil.”

Uba who spoke at the state PDP Secretariat in Makurdi, venue of the event, said the blueprint is anchored on two main issues including security and economic drive based on agriculture.

Speaking, the governorship hopeful, who posited that every blueprint has a slogan and gives direction to an administration, said his choice of priority areas was informed by the fact that Benue is endowed with rich agricultural soil.

“Every section of the country is endowed in a very unique way as such, Benue is endowed with good soil for agricultural activities.

“This informed our decision to chose the slogan. We do not have a bogus blueprint. Our blueprint is anchored on only two critical issues,” Uba said.

Uba stressed that he would use the state’s natural endowment to develop her adding that if voted into power, he would explore mechanized agriculture to develop the state.

Speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom, disclosed that the document captured all areas of Benue needs, emphasizing that it even captured areas that his blueprint did not and will be of immense value to the people of the state.

Ortom expressed optimism that Uba and his running mate, John Ngbede, would do better than him because they are no novice in governance.

“Uba served as Speaker of the Benue Assembly for two terms while Ngbede served as Commissioner for eight years and as the state Chairman of PDP for several years. So, the terrain of governance is surely a familiar one,” he said.

The Director-General, Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Cletus Tyokyaa, said the unveiling of the document would enable Benue people to know what Uba would do for the progress of the state.