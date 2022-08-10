From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Support Nigeria Initiative (SNI) has endorsed Richard Oriri as the candidate for Ado constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly in the 2023 general election.

The group said that Oriri of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is the best candidate standing election for the state legislative office.

In a statement signed by SNI Director General, Ogbebo Kingsley, the group said: “Consequent upon the above, we write to inform you that you have been considered as that candidate and we would love to pay you a courtesy visit before September 8, 2022, and commence voter mobilisation for you afterwards.

“Across the 10 our target is to mobilise fifteen thousand (15,000) voters for electoral wards in Ado State Constituency, using our unique and tested mobilisation strategy which we shall discuss with you when we meet with you.

“Support Nigeria Initiative is a non-governmental organisation, established in January 2020, with the sole mandate of mobiliısing Nigerians and educating them for informed and increased participation in Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process (election) and our nation-building programmes, with a view to making them elect credible leaders during the election and building the Nigeria of our dream.”

Kingsley stated that in preparation for full-scale mobilisation in the 2023 general election, “we carried out a mock mobilisation in Nasarawa and Benue State in 2020 and recorded huge successes. We are now ready to commence the main mobilisation and therefore look forward to having an interface with you before we commence.”