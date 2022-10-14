From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Party, APC, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has urged the Benue people to stay hopeful as he will lift the state from its deplorable position when he wins the election.

Alia stated this while speaking at IBB square in Makurdi, on Friday, during the unveiling of Barr. Sam Ode as the party’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate and Rev. Pastor Frederick Ikyaan as its Gubernatorial Campaign Director General.

The guber candidate said there is no word enough to describe the deplorable state in which Benue is today adding “Nothing is functioning including the civil service. The civil servants never get promoted, no recruitment of new ones and no salary to workers.

“Our pensioners who are the real heroes of our state are already described as dead people. Stay hopeful because 2023 is at the corner. Your dry bones are going to rise again.

Alia who also pledged to reward Benue teachers here on earth said

“Our hospitals are in a deplorable state and stinks but in a matter of months, our hospitals will be resurrected.”

While stating that the state will be reconnected to the federal government to enable it function, he expressed happiness to work with Sam Ode and the President in waiting, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who he described as the jagaban of Nigerian politics.

Meanwhile, the Deputy governorship candidate, Sam Ode expressed appreciation to the party for finding him worthy of the position saying “I will not take this opportunity for granted.”

He pledged total loyalty to his principal and also noted that he will uphold the ideals of the party to the letter.

Ode said, “I am going to submit myself totally and absolutely to the ideal of the APC. I will give unflinching loyalty yo my principal and the Governor in waiting, Fr Hyacinth Alia.”

Ode who counted himself lucky to serve a priest of God promised, “I will roll up my sleeves and will work tirelessly you salvage the Benue people.

He described Rev. Alia as a man of the people saying that as a team, they will not disappoint the people

The APC also inaugurated the entire gubernatorial campaign team with Rev. Pastor Fredrick Ikyaan as the Director General.

The state APC chairman, Austin Agada appealed to aggrieved members of the party, especially those who went to court, to sheath their sword, in the interest of the party,

Agada stated that they should allow for peaceful resolution of the issues to enable them go into the elections in one voice to rescue Benue.

Attachments area