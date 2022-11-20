From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has dismissed public speculations about the health Engr Titus Uba, the candidate for governor in the 2023 elections.

Reports have it that Engr Titus Uba is down with an undisclosed ailment but the party said he has only travelled on non-medical vacation.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Benue state Campaign Management Committee (2023), Mr Bemgba Iortyom, said “Engr. Uba is not down with any ailment being peddled in rumours by conscienceless elements among the opposition.

“We acknowledge that such speculations may be from well-wishers and supporters who are concerned over the absence of their favourite candidate from public functions over the past few weeks, and we are aware too that a segment of the opposition is seeking cheap political capital from the situation.

“To our loving and faithful supporters, we make this clarification, which should blanch the ill motives of detractors, that Engr. Titus Uba is only away on medical vacation necessitated by natural causes which no human, no matter how highly or lowly, is immune from.

“We assure everyone that the Benue PDP governorship candidate is in a good state of health and will soon be back at his duty station in the State Assembly and also on the campaign trail where he is miles ahead in the race for the top job at Benue People’s House, Makurdi come 2023,” the statement said.

The Campaign Management Committee appreciated the existing pact between the good people of Benue state and PDP which has placed the party in favoured status at every election year since 1999, with only a brief exception in 2015.

The party expressed confidence that in 2023 Benue people will maintain their confidence in the party with a sweeping victory at the polls.