From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A governorship aspirant in Benue State, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Terlumun Ikya has said that he is throwing his hat into the rings with a purposeful and dynamic rescue mission that will require changing the orientation, approach and structures that can generate different results.

Ikya who stated this during the unveiling of his manifesto titled ‘The Benue Recovery Plan’ emphasized the need take important, deliberate and decisive actions to raise the basic quality and standards of living of the Benue people by expanding existing earning opportunities for the youths, women, unemployed and underemployed.

“To key into the global marketplace, we must rededicate ourselves and look inwardly at homegrown solutions and welcome different ideas, different ways of doing things we are already doing; farming, entrepreneurship and infrastructural development to mention a few.

“To compete with the rest of the world, we must carry along our women and the youths and prepare them for a global future. Beyond our thinking, we must find meaningful ways to engage women, the youth, unemployed and underemployed.

This he noted can be achieved through, “creating educational pathways to feed into an industrialized Benue by emphasizing technical education and introducing technology to our classrooms, rigorously retrain and retain our experienced teachers,” among other things.

Ikya posited that having watched the unfolding hopelessness that is steadily and slowly creeping into the country and particularly the state, he has now been motivated to face the challenges of the day and surmount them.

“Our people are weary and have been patiently waiting and trusting God for answers to address today’s pending issues. They deserve a collective, whole-hearted commitment and determination of leaders working together, to continue seeking solutions that will solve Benue State’s immediate problems.”

