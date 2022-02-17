From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Jechira intermediate area of Benue comprising Vandeikya and Konshisha Local Government Areas have blessed the gubernatorial aspiration of one of their sons, Arc Bernard Yisa.

Some APC stakeholders of Jechira made their feelings known on Sunday Vandeikya, the headquarters of Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA) of the State when Yisa paid them a visit to inform them of his gubernatorial aspiration and to seek their consent and blessing.

Speaking at the event, an elder, Chief Orsar Labe, said that after due consultation with some APC stalwarts in the area, they had come to a conclusion that they would support Yisa to enable him to actualise his dream of governing Benue in 2023.

Labe further said that Yisa was eminently qualified in all ramifications to govern the state.

Others who spoke including Elder Mseer Gyegwe, former Chairman, Konshisha LGA, Mr Tyokula Shangbum and Mrs Mwuese Akpera, Chief Orsugh Imande all expressed confidence in the ability of Yisa to deliver if given the mandate to govern the state in 2023 even as they assured him of their support to enable him to pick the party’s ticket because of his humane disposition.

Dr Joe Asan advised the aspirants from the intermediate area that they needed absolute cooperation amongst them in order to surmount all the obstacles so that the zone would produce the next governor of the state.

The APC stakeholders however said they would also support all Jechira people who are in the race in the party just as they encouraged more people to join the race, stressing that the more the merrier.

Mr Sunday Edeh and Mr Richard Atela, who spoke for Benue South Senatorial District and Sankera intermediate area respectively encouraged Jechira people to zero in on Yisa given his impeccable track record.

The Director-General of the Yisa campaign organisation, Mr Fidelis Audu, described Yisa as a very good governorship material that if given the opportunity to govern the state, the people of Benue would not regret it.

He however noted that no one would impose him on the party and people.

Earlier, Yisa during the consultation, told his people that he came to seek their consent and blessing to proceed with his governorship aspiration.

“I humbly request your support to enable me to actualise my governorship aspiration.

“Today, I stand to publicly declare my interest to occupy the seat of the governor on behalf of our collective interest.

“I offer to accept the mandate of trust to manage our destiny and bequeath greater legacies for the next generation.

“I am sufficiently equipped with noble character in learning, morality and adequate mental preparation to surmount prevailing and emerging challenges,” Yisa said.