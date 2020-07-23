Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Livestock Guards have impounded over 230 cattle and arrested four herdsmen for violating the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law.

Commandant of the Guards, Linus Zaki who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in his office explained that the cows were arrested in different locations across the state.

He disclosed further that the herdsmen have been handed over to Criminal Investigation Department of the State Police Command for investigation and prosecution.

According to Zaki, the Command received information that on 13th July, 2020, a large number of cows were Grazing openly on Iordye road in Gbajimba, Guma local government and he immediately mobilized his team and impounded them.

“We again received information on the 14th July, 2020 that a large number of cows were grazing at Baji around Gwer West. We went there, arrested two(2) herdsmen and handed them over to CID

“Yet again on 22nd July, 2020 we got an information that a large number of Fulani herdsmen were openly grazing their cows around Daudu. I went there with my men and impounded 80 cows. In all, 230 cows were impounded”, Zaki said.

The Guards’ Commandant said the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) was already is making frantic efforts to ensure that the impounded cows are released to their owners.

He however stressed that at the expiration of seven days ultimatum, if the owners have not come for the cattle, they would be auctioned as stipulated by law.