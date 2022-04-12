From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty-five persons including a traditional ruler were reportedly killed in an attack on villages in Guma, Tarka and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State by suspected herdsmen Monday night.

The affected villages are Tse-Sumaka village near branch Umenger in Mbadwem council ward in Guma LGA, Tyotugh village in Tarka LGA as well as in Gaambetiev in Logo LGA.

According to sources from the affected areas, the invaders stormed the villages in an organized manner and launched a coordinated attack on the people simultaneously.

One of our sources who gave his name as Terdoo Michael from Guma LGA told our correspondent by telephone that the attackers who may just have been waiting for the right time to strike, targeted the people while they were relaxing after meal, and started shooting sporadically in all directions around 7pm.

‘It was about that same time that the herders struck too in our village at Tyotugh in Tarka Local Government Area,’ another source who identified himself as Ortwer James said.

He said many people were killed and several others also injured while some who were also abducted and taken away by the attackers were yet to be seen at the time of filing this report.

The sad development had caused serious chaos in Tyotugh area where angry youths have blocked the Makurdi/Gboko road with the corpses of the deceased victims thus, causing a heavy gridlock on that route.

A traditional ruler was reportedly murdered and several others injured after suspected herders stormed Gaambetiev in Logo Local Government Area of the state on the same night.

Confirming the attack on his LGA, council boss of Guma, Caleb Aba, in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Tuesday afternoon, said seven corpses have so far been recovered while one more person who was shot was still battling to survive at the hospital.

‘At about 7pm last night (Monday), people of Tse-Sumaka village near branch Umenger in Mbadwem council ward in Guma LGA, were relaxing after the day’s work at their farm. Suddenly, some herdsmen invaded the area and started shooting at them. Five persons died at the spot, three were injured.

‘While those three injured were being rushed to the hospital, one died before getting to the hospital while another one injured victim also died this morning. This brings the number of death from that singular attack to seven with one injured still battling for life at the hospital.’

Asked if the invaders were provoked the Guma council boss said: ‘These days, these Fulani herdsmen don’t have to be provoked before they attack and kill because their agenda is to chase us away from our ancestral homes and occupy our land.’

He said the matter had already been reported to relevant security agencies

On his part, Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt Col Paul Hemba, speaking to reporters on telephone, confirmed the Monday night attacks.

‘Yes, those incidences actually happened in Guma, Logo and Tarka. So far, nine corpses were recovered from Guma. In Tarka where I’m just coming from with the Commissioner of Police and Commander, 72 Special Forces Battalion, so far, 15 corpses were recovered, but it is strongly suspected that more may be recovered from the bushes.

‘We are arranging a patrol into bushes because some other persons have not been seen. It is also believed that the attackers too left with some other persons alive.

‘So, for now, those are the corpses that we could physically see and count. In Logo, the same thing happened and a traditional was murdered but now that I’m back, I will get back to my contacts to see if the figure has risen from the one I got last night.’

Hemba disclosed that the killings were carried out by suspected herders and happened about the same time in all the locations adding that those who were injured and those who escaped the attack confirmed the attackers were herdsmen.

Police spokeswoman SP Catherine Anene confirmed the attacks on the three LGAs and promised to furnish newsmen with details later.

‘I am currently at the scene of incident with the commissioner of police. I will communicate you soon. It’s not convenient to talk from here,’ Anene said in a WhatsApp message.