The Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry said it has received 28 complaints from people who were allegedly brutalised by police in the state.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Adam Onum, stated this during the inaugural sitting of the panel at Court 6, Makurdi.

Governor Samuel Ortom had on October 21 constituted the panel to look into issues associated with police brutality as one of the ways to tackle the #EndSARS protests which recently rocked the country.

Justice Onum at disclosed that the panel would sit three times a week until there were need to increase the number of days.

One of the petitioners, Terfa Gundu, who narrated how police arrested and tortured him until he had to confess to the crime he did not commit to save his life is asking for N5 billion as damages.