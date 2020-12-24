From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Five people, consisting of three policemen and two civilians, were reportedly shot dead by gunmen at the residence of Alfred Avalumun Atera, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State.

Sources from the area disclosed that several other people were also wounded during the attack which occurred at about 11:30 am.

The incident reportedly caused pandemonium in the town until a military special squad restored calm.

When contacted, Information Officer of the Council Tertsea Benga confirmed the report to newsmen by telephone.

He explained that the incident occurred between 11 am and 12 noon while people were trooping into his boss’s residence for Christmas largesse.

‘Suddenly, the gunmen struck, killing the policemen and two other civilians. One of the deceased victims was a gateman at the Chairman’s house,’ the spokesman said.

Police spokeswoman DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report when contacted.

‘This incident is confirmed. Three policemen were killed and investigation has commenced,’ Anene stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned in strong terms what he described as an assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon Alfred Atera, in which three security men and two civilians were killed.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack as unacceptable.

Governor Ortom, while calling on security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice assured the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration will not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb crime.

‘Governor Ortom commiserates with families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Atera’s house and states that their killers will not escape justice,’ the statement concluded