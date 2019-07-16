Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four people were killed at Jootar, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, in a fresh attack in the Jukun/Tiv crisis.

Militia suspected to be of Jukun reportedly stormed the border community and killed the four people.

A source within the community claimed the killing occurred around 4:00am, yesterday.

“They came, shot indiscriminately and burned down houses in the process. The militia came from Wukari, in Taraba State, fully dressed in military uniform and operated within one hour; during which they burnt down houses and killed four people,” the local, who declined to be named, said .

However, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Chairman of Ukum Local Government, Tor-tyokaa Ibellogo, Godwin Iwanan confirmed the incident.

“The attack on Jootar is rather unfortunate. Benue state is not at war with Taraba. So, the Jukun militia attacked Jootar, in the early hours of today (yesterday), leading to the death of, at least, four people.

But, Benue State Police Command confirmed the attack.

Spokesperson of the Command, Catherine Anene said some hoodlums attacked the community, based on a report from “the Divisional Police Officer in Ukum. He said some hoodlums invaded the community and burnt down houses but I have not been briefed if there was any death.

“The Ukum DPO have gone to the community and will get back to the command when he returns to base,” Anene said.