Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 46 year old man, Sunday Alexander is currently in police net for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14 year old house help in Otukpo town, Benue State.

The suspect, a motorcyclist who reside at Lokoja Street Otukpo was alleged to have forcefully had canal knowledge of the girl several times in June, 2020 resulting in the pregnancy.

However, his wife was said to have caught him in the act one night and raised the alarm until it got to the ears of a social activist in the area, Mrs Julie Okoh who reported the case at Otukpo Divisional Police Station.

Speaking to newsmen on the matter, Okoh said that the suspect was married and has five children doing that the rape victim is currently under her care.

She explained further that the suspect’s wife confessed that she caught her husband in the act once.

“A neighbor of the victim gave us the information and we traced the house located at Lokoja Street, Otukpo.

“The man, is an Okada rider (motorcyclist) and has five children, including a five months old baby.

“The wife confirmed that she caught her husband in the act once sometimes in June this year when she heard hush tones coming out from the room the maid slept.

Okoh who further disclosed that the case was being transferred to the Police headquarters in Makurdi commended the Divisional Police Officer, Otukpo, Supol Bawa who, according to her, had been showing zero tolerance for rape cases in the ancient town.

The suspect who spoke briefly before he was taken out by police confirmed that he actually slept with the maid.

According to him, “my name is Sunday Alexander, the girl is 14 year old and she is my maid. It is true that I slept with her.

When contacted, image maker of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene said she had not yet received the report.