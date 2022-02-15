From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A total of 47,569 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Benue State from March 28, 2020, to date.

State Epidemiologist Dr Sam Ngishe disclosed this at a one-day media refresher orientation workshop organised by Breakthrough ACTION Nigeria (BA-N) for media professionals in Makurdi, the state capital on Tuesday.

BA-N is a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) flagship Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) program whose goal is to among other things, implement the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan and COVID PEPFAR activities.

Ngishe who put the total samples collected across the 23 local government areas of the state at 48,976 said 2,141 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed.

He said all local government areas have confirmed cases, adding that only two local government areas have so far recorded fatality with Makurdi recording 24 deaths and Gboko having one death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state so far to 25.

The state Epidemiologist also pegged the case fatality rate at 1.17, positivity rate at 4.6 per cent even as he noted that 1,775 infected persons have so far been treated and discharged in the state since the first recorded case in March 2020.

On his part, state Health Educator, state Primary Healthcare Board, Mr Emmanuel Becka disclosed that 98,271 persons have so far been fully vaccinated in Benue.

Asked if there are reported cases of side effects after being administered COVID-19 vaccines, Becka replied in the affirmative saying such side effects, when reported are closely monitored.

Also speaking, representative of Breakthrough ACTION Nigeria, Mr Eze Eze harped on practical steps to debunk health mis and disinformation.

He enjoined the media participants to join in the campaign and sensitise the general public on the need for everyone to get vaccinated so that the state can have a herd immunity of vaccinated persons.