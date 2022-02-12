From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A fire has razed down a mortuary in Agagbe Community of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State burning six corpses beyond recognition.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, February 11 at about 5:05 pm at a morgue belonging to St. Francis Xavier Parish Agagbe.

According to sources from the area, the fire was first seen burning the roof of the mortuary and before help could come, it had spread and razed the entire building, roasting the corpses in the process.

‘The incident happened on Friday evening. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained,” our source who spoke by telephone but craved anonymity said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the report. She also confirmed that six corpses were burnt by the fire.

‘It is true. The DPO is on it. The information we received is that the fire started somewhere and only extended to the morgue. Six corpses were burnt. Investigation is ongoing,’ Anene said.