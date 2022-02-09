From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Agatu people of Benue State have raised the alarm over fresh armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on their land.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Orientation, Mike Inalegwu disclosed this on Tuesday during the visit of the new Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Dr John Odogbo Elaigwu and stakeholders from Agatu Local Government Area to Governor Samuel Ortom in Government House Makurdi.

The information commissioner who hails from Agatu and whose elder brother was recently murdered in cold blood at his farm in Akwu Village by suspected Fulani attackers lamented that the invaders were destroying their farms and property as well.

He said the development was already taking its toll on the farming communities as Agatu farmers in Odugbeho and Okokolo communities can no longer access their farms.

While appealing to the state government to help in grading the road in the area, Inalegwu expressed the optimism that if that is done, it would enable soldiers who are posted to the area to better access the troubled communities and maintain law and order.

The commissioner also commended Governor Samuel Ortom for creating an enabling environment for the enthronement of the new Och’Idoma.

On his part, the Och’Idoma-elect, HRM, Dr John Odogbo Elaigwu enjoined all Idoma sons and daughters to come together and work for the development of the Idoma nation.

“I pray that God should use me to unite the Idoma people. I urge all Idoma sons and daughters to come together, put their differences behind and work together.

“When I was taking over, I said this is a new dawn and I believe Almighty God has done it,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also speaking, state Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir John Ngbede, himself a native of Agatu, called on all the stakeholders who accompanied the Och’Idoma to ensure that every vote in the 2023 general elections goes to the PDP.

Responding, Governor Ortom urged the Idoma people to respect the Och’Idoma as the symbol of the Idoma nation.

The governor posited that the enthronement of the new Och’Idoma cannot be reversed because due process was followed during the selection process that saw to his emergence.

The governor who expressed the assurance that the new Och’Idoma will transform Idoma land maintained that he and the Tor Tiv will work together to ensure that all their subjects see themselves as brothers and sisters.

“The new traditional rulers understand the language of their tradition, the language of pastors and the language of academicians.

“My ambition is to have a new Benue where peace and development will be the order of the day,” the governor stressed.

“What we did can never be reversed because we followed due process. We were taken to court to abolish the law but the court ruled that the law is substantive.

“We cannot stop those who went to court from doing so, they are aggrieved and are seeking clarification. There is tradition but the law is superior to tradition,” Ortom said.