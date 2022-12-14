From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has refuted reports making the rounds that old naira notes were recovered in Wadata area in Makurdi, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass stated this in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The statement noted that the police during the investigation discovered that the bags contained wasted papers that would be processed into a mosquito repellent.

The Commissioner further stated that the alleged recovery of naira notes at Wadata in Makurdi was misinformation.

He explained that “On 13/12/2022, at about 1200hrs, information was received at A Police Division Makurdi, that hidden naira notes were recovered from Police Barracks Wadata.

He said: “Police detectives sent on an investigation to the scene recovered wasted papers in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi.

He said “the owner of the shop, Mr Isah Suleiman was invited for questioning and he tendered a licence issued to him by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) for waste management.

According to the police, Suleiman added that “these wasted papers are usually gotten from CBN and processed in mosquito repellents.”

The police said the investigation has been extended to CBN for confirmation.