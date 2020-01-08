Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Angry youths on Wednesday morning set ablaze a notorious armed robbery suspect identified as Nator Ioryue (commonly called ‘Natiooo’) at Korinya community in Konsisha Local Government area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspect met his Waterloo after he allegedly attacked a businessman, one Terna Orakaa, who was returning home from his shop.

The businessman was said to be returning home with his daughter when the notorious criminal, who is said to have been terrorising the area for some time, waylaid him.

“The robber’s name is Nator Ioryue aka ‘Natiooo’. He and his gang members mounted roadblocks at two different points that night to rob people,” a local who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent.

“At the first point, the businessman and daughter managed to escape but were unlucky as the robbers caught up with them at the second barricade.

“But with the prompt intervention of policemen at Korinya, the robbers were arrested and taken to the station.”

Some angry youths in the community, however, apparently tired of the criminal activities of Natooo, stormed the police station in the early hours of Wednesday and forcibly brought him out from the cell, beat him until he became unconscious, after which they set him ablaze.

The youths were said to be chanting victory songs as the body of the notorious armed robber went up in flames with heavy smoke billowing up from the suspect’s charred remains.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the killing of the suspect by angry youths, condemned the lynching, saying nobody has the right to take the life of another person no matter the grievances.

“Actually, it was a police post that we have in the area; at the time police was trying to transfer the suspect to the command headquarters, the youths forcefully brought out the suspect.

“What they were saying is that even if the suspect is taken to court he would find his way back and continue to terrorise the community.

“The Command has deployed more men to the area to fish out those behind the mob action and we will make sure that they face the wrath of law,” the police spokeswoman said.