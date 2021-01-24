From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two suspected armed robbers who allegedly attempted to snatch a motorcycle from their owners were on Sunday burnt to death by angry mob in two separate incidents in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

It was gathered that while one of the incidents happened in front of LGEA primary school popularly known as ‘Suswam Thank You’ in Wurukum area, the other suspect was said to have been burnt to death at the neighbouring Gyado Villa when he also attempted to dispossess a commercial motorcyclist of his bike.

A source who simply gave his name as Tordue said the Wurukum incident happened around 5:30am when the suspected armed robber posing as a passenger, stopped the motorcyclist and brought out his gun while trying to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

He said the motorcyclist summoned courage and raised alarm which attracted passers- by immediately swung into action and caught the suspect while he was trying to escape.

Our source said the deceased suspect was thereafter killed and burnt with tyres by angry youths who had gathered at the scene.

“The guy actually tried to snatch a motorcycle from its owner but was caught after the bike owner raised alarm and people rushed to the scene. It looked like he was using a gun without bullets to rob, that was why he was caught. It happened so fast and before we knew it, he had been beaten to pulp and set ablaze.”

At the time of this report, smoke was still billowing from the remains of the Wurukum suspected robber which and been burnt beyond recognition.

Daily Sun also gathered that the same happened around 6am at Gyado Villa when another motorcycle thief tried unsuccessfully to snatch a bike from its owner at gunpoint.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue Command (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, only confirmes the Wurukum incident saying she was yet to be briefed about any such incident at Gyado Villa.

“At Wurukum area, information was received that a young man attempted to snatch motorcycle from a cyclist and was arrested by a mob.

“The police on reaching the scene, discovered that the suspect had been set ablaze. The command condemn such lawlessness and warns that members of the public should seek justice through the appropriate channels.”