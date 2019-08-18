Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has alleged that it’s state secretariat was invaded by some yet to be identified hoodlums in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed some valuables including paper documents, computers and windows as well as doors.

According to the acting Publicity Secretary of the Party, James Ornguga, the hoodlums numbering four invaded the Secretariat but did not take away anything.

Ornguga however noted that the invaders who broke window to gain access into the premises of the secretariat vandalized the Party’s computers in the computer room and scattered papers all over the office.

“They didn’t go with any document or documents. However, I don’t know how they broke into the premises before gaining entrance into my main office. In fact, they broke the window to the office and removed the burglaries on the main door, searched everywhere and littered all the documents in the office.

“They also entered the computer room at the secretariat and scattered the whole computers and the books there”, Ornguga said.

He said it was while they were destroying the computers that the security guard on duty got to know that some people were inside.

“The security man came out and asked one of them who was standing outside while the other three were inside doing the operation about what they were doing.

One of the invaders confronted the security man with gun and told him to take them to where we usually kept our official documents in the office and the guard said that there is no separate office where they keep other documents and he immediately he said that, they now commanded him to lie down and they started molesting him.

The APC image maker disclose that the party has reported the matter to the police. But the Benue State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive such report.