Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has alleged that its secretariat was invaded by some yet to be identified hoodlums in the early hours of yesterday.

Publicity Secretary of the party, James Ornguga, said the hoodlums numbering four invaded the secretariat but did not take away anything.

However, Oruguga noted that the invaders who broke a window to gain access into the secretariat vandalised the party’s computers and scattered papers all over the office.

“They didn’t go with any document or documents. However, I don’t know how they broke into the premises before gaining entry into my main office. In fact, they broke the window to the office and removed the burglaries on the main door, searched everywhere and littered all the documents in the office.

“They also entered the computer room at the secretariat and scattered the whole computers and the books there,” Ornguga lamented.