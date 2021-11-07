From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue All Progressives Congress (APC) Concerned Youths have hailed the order the National Secretariat of the party gave in Oyo State and urged it to replicate same in Benue in the spirit of fairness and justice.

The youths warned that urgent steps should be taken to address the imbroglio that had been caused by the emergence of Austin Agada as the state party chairman, stressing that the development, if not addressed, could cause the party to lose the entire elections in the state come 2023.

This was contained in a statement by the APC concerned youths read by Paul Edu and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The youths argued that it was the turn of the Apa/Agatu constituency of the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C) to produce the Chairman of APC in the state having been neglected since the inception of the party in the country.

«The political understanding to compensate Apa-Agatu, the Zone C part of the Idoma speaking area of Benue State is borne out of years of total relegation, cheat and non-inclusiveness in the Benue politics of the APC since the inception of the party in the state right from the ACN, CPC which finally metamorphosed to APC, the ruling party,” the group stated.

The youth group wondered why the state party leadership under Senator George Akume would jettison the abilities of the personalities and echelons of the party in Zone C only to install his preferred candidate whose local government area (Ogbadibo) produced the outgoing state APC Chairman for eight years.

The group, therefore, called on the National Secretariat, the Buni-led committee as well as all stakeholders to come to the aid of Benue Zone C and let justice prevail in the matter.

