From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As the tussle about the Benue State Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rages on, a group under the aegis of the Idoma APC Youth Coalition has appealed to the leader of the Party in the state, Sen. George Akume and Idoma Elders to consider Agbocheni Daniel from Agatu LGA as the APC state Chairman.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Omenka Charles and Secretary General, Okoko Bens, insisted that it was the turn of Agatu LGA to produce the state Chairman of the APC having not held any position since the party was formed.

“We the members of the Idoma APC Youth Coalition drawn from the nine Local Government Areas of the state are highly worried about the unresolved leadership tussle over who is the authentic chairman of our party in the state.

“After an exhaustive deliberation, we have come to the conclusion that for the party to make progress come 2023 the position should be zoned to Agatu LG and the lone contender from the area.

We hinged our reason on the facts that Hon Agbocheni Daniel, an old ACN and APC supporter should be considered against the other contestants that are backed by forces disloyal to the party leadership under Senator George Akume.

While noting that former Governor Akume, as the leader of the party in the state, has the right to determine who emerges as the state leader of the party, the group however averred thag for equity and fair play, it is the turn of the Agatu people.

“When viewed against the premise of the most qualified, Hon Agbocheni holds the ace. Apart from being an accomplished accountant that worked in nearly all the Local Government Areas of the entire state, he holds a Masters Degree and has been a silent sponsor of the APC known to most leaders.

“We are also amazed that while other co- contestants were busy calling for war over the tussle, Hon Agbocheni never uttered a word that would destroy the party. That is a conduct of a leader who will not only be loyal to the party but a great unifier.

“We want to use this forum to appeal to not only Akume, Idoma Elders led by Senator Ameh Ebute but also the National body of the APC to allow Agbocheni Daniel a neutral contestant to emerge so that peace can reign in the party to avoid our failure of 2019,” the statement read in part.

