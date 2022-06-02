From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Benue State, Dr Joseph Kum Asan has dumped the party after he accused its leadership of imposing a governorship candidate on the people.

Recall that the direct APC governorship primary held in Benue State last week threw up Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as the governorship flag bearer of the party, a development which did not go down well with most of the guber aspirants in the party.

Against this back drop, some top governorship contenders on the platform of APC in the state including Senator Barnabas Gemade, Chief Mike Aondoakaa and Prof Terhemba have continued to reject the guber primary election conducted by the party in the state, insisting that the process was a sham as no election took place.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the Mbayongo Council Ward Chairman of the party in Vandeikya local government area, Dr Asan stated that recent developments showed that the APC had been turned into an instrument of political mechanisation by a segment of the party’s leadership.

He said the imposition of a gubernatorial candidate on Kunav people and Benue State at large as totally unacceptable.

According to Asan, Fr Hyacinth Alia shall not have any political post-tenure value to his people, stressing that he considered it a conspiracy against the Kunav nation by the leadership of APC in the state.

Dr Asan said since he could not be party to the conspiracy, he had no choice than to look for a viable political vehicle to actualize his objectives.

He further stated that he resigned his membership of the APC in good faith in order to safeguard Kunav political independence and his self esteem.

