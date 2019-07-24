Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Senator George Akume on his nomination as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing the selection as well deserved.

In a message signed by Benue APC Acting Publicity Secretary James Ornguga, and made available to Daily Sun, the party expressed confidence that the presence of the former state governor in the “Next Level” cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari will be impactful and facilitate the realization of the President’s agenda for the country.

“You have been an esteemed asset to our state and the nation from time immemorial, having offered effective and selfless service as Permanent Secretary at the Benue State Civil Service, Executive Governor for 8 years, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 12 years, with clean records.

“Your name is proudly engraved in the APC hall of fame due to your laudable contributions to the growth of the party, right from its formative years to now that it has taken over as the ruling party in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

The Benue APC expressed the assurance that Senator Akume would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the programmes and policies of the Buhari administration.

The party also commended the President for bringing on board the best hands that will serve both the government and the party as exemplified in Akume’s performance as the Vice Chairman (North) of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Council 2019.

“This appointment is celebrated across party lines, a clear indication that the entire state is pleased; hence, it is the party’s prayer that you be deployed to a vital ministry where your input will be felt by the entire nation,” the message reads in part.