From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to sanction any of its members who honours an invitation to a stakeholders’ meeting extended to them by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.

This is even as the state government has said that the APC is at liberty to decide whether or not to attend the stakeholders’ meeting.

Our correspondent gathered that the state government had extended invitation to all Benue stakeholders across party lines to attend a meeting on Monday to discuss pertinent issues affecting the state.

But the APC through its caretaker Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga in a statement on Sunday warned all its members to steer clear of these stakeholders’ meetings saying it is, “manifestly intended to legitimize the governor’s unholy TV outbursts; the new dimension he has adopted to launch his 2023 campaigns as well as cover up his many failings.

“Benue APC cannot continue to expend workable ideas on a government that honestly lacks policy direction and is merely clutching at straws hence, we urge all our members to distance themselves from this meeting as the party shall not hesitate to apply sanctions against any recalcitrant member found at the meeting.

Reacting, the state government, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase said Governor Samuel Ortom has no problems with the decision of the party to stay away from government events.

Akase explained that when the Governor took the mantle of leadership, he promised to be the Governor of every Benue person who will at all times make them part of policy formulation, decisions and programmes of government adding that he has kept that promise in the last six years.

“Whenever the Governor is to meet with stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues of governance, all segments of the state including political parties are invited.

“If APC in Benue State has great ideas to help the state to grow, as it claims, the stakeholders meeting offers the party ample opportunity to present its “good ideas” for the benefit of the state,” the statement read in part.

